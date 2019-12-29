Families involved in the county’s 4-H program are busy preparing for the 79th Annual Val Verde County 4-H Livestock Show and Premium Auction.
The livestock show schedule begins Thursday, Jan. 9, and ends Saturday, Jan. 11. All events will be held at the 4-H barn on the grounds of the Val Verde County Fairgrounds, 2006 N. Main St.
Rabbits are scheduled to be weighed in from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and show organizers said all animals – sheep, goats and rabbits – must be on the fairgrounds by 8 p.m. Thursday.
Friday begins with the weighing, sifting, classifying and grading of market lambs, market goats and breeding goats at 8 a.m.
Judging of market rabbits begins at noon Friday, followed by judging of breeding rabbits, judging of fryer rabbits and judging of junior and senior rabbit showmanship.
After the rabbit judging events will be the judging of Angora goat doe kids and the meat goat breeding classes, to be followed by judging of new feeders market lamb class and new feeders market goat class.
Judging of junior and senior lamb showmanship will be followed by junior and senior meat goat showmanship.
Emily Grant, Val Verde County extension agent for agriculture, natural resources and 4-H, said the awards from the showmanship judging will be presented Saturday.
Judging of market goats begins in the 4-H barn at 8 a.m. Saturday, to be followed by the judging of market lambs.
Grant said the championship drive for the market goats and market lambs will
be held immediately after the lamb judging.
The Future 4-Hers Show will be held immediately after the championship drive for market goats and market lambs. In this event, youngsters are invited to “show” lambs and goats in the arena under the guidance of a current exhibitor.
Grant urged youngsters who are interested in 4-H to participate in the “Future 4-Hers” event.
“Kids who are not in 4-H can have the experience of showing an animal, and they go into the ring with our older 4-Hers, who have some experience, with the older kids’ animals, and they do like a little mock show. We have a guest judge who comes out, and then we give out some prizes for participating,” Grant said.
Any youngster in third grade or above who is not currently in 4-H can participate in the “Future 4-Her” show, Grant said.
The annual livestock show is free and open to the public.
Del Rioans are also invited to the traditional 4-H barbecue lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Plates are $8 for adults and $6 for youth and feature a choice of brisket, pork, lamb or a combination of meats, all the barbecue trimmings and a heaping helping of the famous 4-H hominy, prepared every year by families whose children are participating in the show.
Money raised from the barbecue is used to support the 4-H youth events, Grant said.
The special awards presentation has been scheduled for after lunch, with the premium auction to follow.
