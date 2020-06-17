San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to change the start date of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Board members unanimously voted to approve the change in start date for the 2021-2022 fiscal year during a regular meeting on Monday. Board of Trustees Vice President Linda Guanajuato-Webb and board member Fred Contreras were not present during the meeting.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Chief Finance Officer Amy Childress explained the reasons for the change in start date of the fiscal year are that the change provides campuses and teachers with access to their budget allocations prior to school starting, provides a one-time increase in fund balance by forgoing certain costs incurred in July and August, current projections show the school district’s fund balance would increase an estimated 11 million and the change aligns the fiscal year with federal grants.
The school district’s 2020-2021 fiscal year begins on Sept. 1 and would end on Aug. 31 if board members voted to keep the same start date.
A change in start date means the 2020-2021 fiscal year will be shortened to 10 months and end on June 30, 2021, according to Childress, but a 12-month budget would be adopted for the incoming year and 12 months of data would be submitted to the Public Education Information Management System.
The system encompasses all data requested and received by the Texas Education Agency - TEA about public education, such as student demographics and academic performance, personnel, financial and organizational information, according to TEA.
In 2001, TEA gave school districts the option to have a fiscal year begin in either July or September, according to Childress, adding at least a one-year notice must be provided to TEA.
The change in start date does not affect the budget or tax rate processes, Childress said, adding the only change would be with the public hearing, in which the budget would be adopted first, and the tax rate would be adopted 30-60 days after the budget’s adoption.
