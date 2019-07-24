Cricket Wireless has opened in a new location in La Villita Shopping Center.
Store personnel and members of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Ambassadors celebrated the move Thursday with a ribbon cutting and reception at the new location, 2400 Veterans Blvd., Suite 5.
Traci Lopez, Cricket Wireless store manager, said Sun Com Mobile, authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless, said there is another location in Plaza Del Sol Mall, but noted the company plans to shutter that site in the near future.
Thursday’s ribbon cutting, Lopez said, marked Cricket Wireless’ membership in the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and the opening of its La Villita Shopping Center location.
Lopez encouraged Del Rioans who have questions about Cricket Wireless service to come by and visit her and her staff at the new location.
“We carry cell phone service, no contracts. It’s month-by-month, and we have single lines and family lines. We also sell accessories, like speakers,” Lopez said.
Lopez said one of Cricket Wireless’ biggest selling points is that its plans are much more affordable than most cell phone service plans.
“I know from firsthand experience, from being with another company that I was a customer of for 15 years – and I’m not going to mention names – that I was paying up to $600 a month for four lines. Here, you can get four lines for $100 or $150, depending on which plan you pick, and that includes Mexico and Canada, unlimited,” she said.
Lopez said customers don’t have to purchase a particular type of phone, either.
“If you do have a phone that is unlocked, you can bring it, and we’ll just insert our sim card, and you pay for whatever plan you’re looking for and the activation fee, and you’re set,” Lopez said.
Business hours at the new location are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
