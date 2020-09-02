A domestic incident turned into the stabbing arrest of a 71-year-old woman recently in south Del Rio. The woman was charged with using a knife to assault her own grandchild, while the incident or at least part of it was captured in video, police records state.
Rosaelia R. Martinez, 71, whose place of residence is listed at the 800 block of East Viesca Street, was arrested on Aug. 21, at 3:03 p.m. at her home address, and charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon.
