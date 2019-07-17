Hundreds of asylum-seekers mobilizing to the Acuña-Del Rio international bridge Tuesday morning prompted the closure of the crossing for over one hour. The migrants have been camping in Acuña, waiting in line to petition for asylum in Del Rio.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with the support of other agencies, closed the international bridge at 11:30 a.m. when nearly 600 migrants from places such as Cuba, the Northern Triangle of Central America, Congo, Cameroon, and other countries marched from their campsite, at the Braulio Fernández Aguirre Park, to the international bridge.
Spurred by the hot weather, mosquitoes, illnesses and the long wait, the migrants held a meeting Monday night at their campsite, agreeing to peacefully march toward the international crossing in the morning. The meeting was widely reported on by Mexican media.
Leaders of the group said Tuesday morning they fear petitions for asylum will no longer be accepted, and wanted to know why the processing of petitions is taking so long.
Del Rio Port of Entry Port Director Liliana Flores said the bridge was closed for about an hour, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in order to speak with some of the leaders of the group.
During the bridge closure, Del Rio Police Department officers blocked the road on Spur 239, advising drivers to utilize the international crossing at the Amistad Dam port of entry if they needed to go to Acuña.
The international boundary was blocked deploying concrete barriers and concertina wire, while members of Customs and Border Protection and the National Guard stood in formation.
Among those leading the migrants were representatives from African countries and from Cuba.
Flores said due to the high number of asylum petitions the processing has become very slow.
After speaking to the asylum-seekers, Flores said she hopes they would go back to their campsite and everything will be going back to normal, thus preventing the international bridge from closing again.
Interviewed later on, the representatives from Cuba and Congo said they were satisfied with the explanation provided by U.S. officials. They feared, they said, that those crossing illegally by the Rio Grande River were taking their places in line.
They said they will continue to wait even if the process is months-long, although they would like to see their campsite improved. The place, they said, is overcrowded and some of the migrants are in need of medical services.
The asylum-seekers in some cases have been waiting in line for three months at the Braulio Fernández Aguirre Park campsite.
