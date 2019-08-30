They are known by several names like Giant Redwoods or Giant Sequoia and they do not grow just anywhere.
They are the largest trees in the world and may grow to a height of 150 to 280 feet tall and have trunk diameters of 16 to 23 feet.
The tallest had a height of 307 feet with a trunk diameter of 29 feet and the oldest may be over 3,200 years old.
Amazingly these trees start out from a very small seed that is only 1/8 to1/4 inch-long and about the thickness of a fingernail. These trees remind me of topic the Bible mentions numerous times. The Kingdom of Heaven! The Bible says it started out like a very tiny seed but will grow to become very large, (Matt 13:31&32). It is where God abides and rules, (Isaiah 63:15 & 66:1, Matthew 16:17).
It will be the final destination and permanent dwelling place of every Christian. Christ Jesus ascended there shortly after His crucifixion, (Mark 16:19, John 20:17).
It is not visible to us today but will be revealed in the future, (John 18:36, Colossians 3:4, Revelation 21:1-4).
Jesus taught that it is available to us, (Luke 8:1) but only to those that have asked God to forgive their sins and called upon Jesus Christ to be their Lord and Savior. (Luke 10:20, Revelation 5:9).
We will also be rewarded there, (Matthew 5:12).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
He has worked mostly across from the Big Bend National Park and in the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua
