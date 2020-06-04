Seniors can finally wave goodbye to the end of their high school careers, as the first of three days of graduation scheduled for San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District begins today.
The Class of 2020 will end the year with an altered tradition, despite missing out on the opportunity to enjoy their last prom, last official day of high school and many other milestones that were canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 public health crisis.
As per tradition, Class of 2020 President Alyssa Belen Gonzalez, Del Rio High School Valedictorian Mary Bess Coggins, Del Rio High School Salutatorian Juan Ernesto Salinas Jr., Early College High School Valedictorian Marilyn Espinoza and Early College High School Salutatorian Karina Delgado Gaona will share speeches dedicated to their peers, families and school district staff.
The ceremonies will broadcast live today, tomorrow and Saturday. There will be two ceremonies per day, one in the morning at 9 a.m. and one in the afternoon at 8 p.m.
The school district will broadcast the ceremonies through its YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Seniors are divided into groups based on last name and after much wait, they will celebrate the occasion at the Walter D. Levermann Stadium.
Only the seniors and their guests will be allowed into the Del Rio High School student parking lot and stadium. School security will close the gates exactly at the start time for each ceremony and late arrivals will be barred entry.
