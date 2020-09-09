An overflow of vehicles with boat trailers parked on the grass and gravel at the Diablo East and Rough Canyon parking lots due to the vehicle saturation on Sunday. Park administrators said such an overflow is not uncommon for a busy weekend.
The long weekend and recent loosening of visitation restrictions brought hundreds of visitors to Lake Amistad, over a Labor Day holiday sprinkled with light rain and a forecast of stormy weather that did not materialize.
While long lines started forming at the Del Rio-Acuña international bridge since Thursday afternoon, due to travelers going to Mexico, others decided to spend some time visiting Amistad National Recreation Area.
