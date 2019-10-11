I remember the time we lost one of our sheep dogs while trying to find a few missing sheep. The dogs were all with us when we left that morning but when we got back to the pickup and trailer we were missing one.
Even though we were hungry and tired we went back and started looking for that one missing dog. We searched hi and low and finally found him.
That reminds me of something in the Bible. God loves us very much and does not give up on us.
God will work to our very last breath trying to get us to recognize Him and to be reconciled to Him. He wants us to realize our sin and our separation from Him, (1 Thessalonians 2:13-16).
He also wants us to ask forgiveness, (Acts 11:18) and call upon and put our faith in His Son, Jesus Christ, (Matthew 12:21, Acts 15:19). One thing He will not do is force us to acknowledge Him.
He sends special people our way, (Acts 13:47-49 &14:27 & 15:3&7) and even tries to get our attention through different events and things that happen in our life. God has provided the way that we can be reconciled to Him and that is by the death of Jesus Christ upon the cross.
We must call upon Him, (John 1:12, 3:16). There will be no regrets if we call upon Him.
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
