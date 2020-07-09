Val Verde County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton said Wednesday despite extraordinary efforts by county officials and staff, only the community can prevent the further wildfire spread of COVID-19.
Nettleton made his comments during the July regular term meeting of Val Verde County Commissioners Court, held with social distancing requirements in the second-floor courtroom of the historic Val Verde County Courthouse. All those attending the meeting – county elected officials, employees and members of the public – were required to wear face coverings.
Nettleton, the only Republican member of county commissioners court, began by praising the work being doing by Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. and other county elected officials and employees who are working on COVID-19-related issues.
“Unfortunately, this is probably all going to get worse before it gets better,” Nettleton said.
The commissioner also lauded the work being done by the county’s new contact tracers, who are calling and interviewing county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Hopefully, at some point, people will start realizing that this is serious. This is not some government conspiracy or some fluke of this court or any government agency trying to control them. The judge has done a phenomenal job. . . I can assure the public that this court doesn’t like this any more than they do. . .What this is about is trying to protect this community, doing what is right for this community, but until everybody takes it seriously and does what they have to do, we are not going to get ahead of this thing,” Nettleton said.
“When we continue to have Fourth of July parties or weekend barbecues in our backyards, this is going to continue to get worse and worse and worse. People need to understand that the county and the city and the school district can only do so much. At the end of the day the only thing that is going to get this under control is the people that live in this community doing what they have to do to protect themselves,” the commissioner added.
Nettleton said he understood some of the requirements are not comfortable.
“I don’t like to wear a mask. I don’t like to have to do the things that I do, but at the end of the day, we have to do what we have to do to get this under control. And we had it under control. The (county) judge is right. We stayed at 13 cases for almost a month and then. . .,” Nettleton said.
The commissioner also worried aloud about the looming opening date for public schools here, Aug. 10.
“We have school coming up in less than a month. If we can’t get this thing under control by the time school starts, we’re going to have a real problem,” Nettleton said.
He again praised the work being done by the contact tracers and lauded the efforts of the county’s emergency management coordinator, Rowland Garza, and Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez.
“You all are doing a phenomenal job, but at the end of the day, the people of this community have to do what they have to do to protect themselves and protect the community, your neighbors, your mother, your father, your grandmother, your grandfather, your children. That’s what this is about,” Nettleton said.
“This is not a government conspiracy. It’s not a game. Go ask these people that are in the hospital. That’s not what this is about. This is about getting this mess under control, so that we can get back to our normal lives, so that on Christmas, we can actually have Christmas with our families,” he added.
“This court cannot stop this pandemic. We can only do what we can do and try our best to protect them, but it’s up to the people of this community to do what is right to protect themselves and each other,” Nettleton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.