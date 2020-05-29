United Civic Organization honored 10 Del Rio High School graduating seniors with $1,000 scholarships, helping them offset costs of their higher education. Class of 2020 UCO scholarship recipients are as follows:
Recipient U.C.O. Scholarship Award
1. Jacob Benavides Alfredo Charles Memorial $1,000
2. Aneesa Segura Jose “Chepo” González Memorial $1,000
3. Juan Salinas Jesús R. Limones Memorial $1,000
4. Clarissa Espinoza Lupita San Miguel Memorial $1,000
5. Sara Martinez Leonel Martínez Memorial $1,000
6. Victoria Rios David Maldonado Memorial $1,000
7. Sergio Alberto Mireles Judge Sergio González Jr. Memorial $1,000
8. Krysten Contreras Doroteo Ortiz Memorial $1,000
9. Alyssa Fernandez B.L. Fernández Memorial $1,000
10. Juan Gallegos Oscar San Miguel Memorial $1,000
