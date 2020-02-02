Lee-Bunch Studio Gallery, located at 100 West Greenwood, will be kicking off their season for the First Friday Art Walk with two Texas renown artist, Chuck and Barbara Mauldin of Fredericksburg, Texas, on Friday, from 7-10 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and beverages being served.
The Mauldin’s are very much at home painting their surroundings plein air (outside) and in their studio almost on a daily basis. They both paint in oil in realistic yet painterly styles, with all manner of subject matter being fair game.
Chuck’s and Barbara’s painting gear is always packed, and they venture out on a moment’s notice to brave the bugs, weeds, weather, as well as ranch animals and wild critters, as they search for yet another inspiring Texas composition.
Sometimes the wandering spirit strikes, and they pack up even more art gear and head for locations farther away — New Mexico, Colorado, California, and yes even England!
Back in their studio their favorite subjects are emerging: cows for Chuck and cactus for Barbara. In all of their painting pursuits, the depicting sunlight and shadow is Chuck’s main interest, while Barbara loves exploring the nuances of color.
Chuck and Barbara are very active in their art community of Fredericksburg. Barbara has held many impressive offices with the Die Kunstler von Fredericksburg (The Artist of Fredericksburg) and has received many awards with them including the Artists’ Choice Award in 2010.
They both are members of Oil Painters of America (OPA), Plein air Artists of Colorado (PAAC) and participate in paint-outs with PAAC, OPA, and good friends in the Fredericksburg Area.
Both of the Mauldin’s have been juried into several regional and national shows such as PAAC National Juried Art Exhibition, The prestigious Mountain Oyster Art Show in Tucson, Arizona, and The Cowboy Reunion Art Show in Stamford, Texas.
Barbara is an associate member of the Women Artist of the West (WAOW) and has had numerous paintings in their national shows. Chuck and Barbara both have taken workshops from some of the topnotch artist in the U.S. such as Kevin Macpherson, plus the demos and lectures of the world renown Richard Schmid.
Barbara has studied also under Ian Roberts, Jill Carver and Lori Putnam.
Chuck has been greatly influenced by his studies under Charles Sovek, George Strickland, Ted Goerschner, Jan Kunz, Tony Van Hasselt, Jeanne Dobie and Tom Lynch.
Barbara is known to work not only in oils but pastels and acrylics, while Chuck paints mostly in oils and occasionally in watercolor.
Lee-Bunch also exhibits original art by other Texas renown artist on a daily basis and provides custom matting and framing for all your art necessities. For more information concerning art walk or your art needs call Pam Bunch at (830) 774 3456.
