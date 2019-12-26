Impeachment and partisan politics have been dominating the news for several weeks, but last week politicians from both ends of the aisle banded together in Washington for a common cause.
On Dec. 19 the U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve the United States, Mexico and Canada trade agreement – also known as the USMCA – an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement which has been in place since 1994.
One day after the vote to impeach President Donald Trump on a largely partisan vote, the House overwhelmingly approved the new deal with Mexico and Canada by a 385-41 vote.
Once the agreement is ratified by the Senate – which is expected to occur early next year – there will be new rules for moving products among the three countries.
The agreement, according to White House, is expected to benefit American farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses.
While agriculture has generally performed well under NAFTA, important improvements in the agreement will enable food and agriculture to trade more fairly, and to expand exports of American agricultural products, per the White House.
Some of the highlights of the new agreement include: Expanded market access for American food and agricultural products. Dairy farmers will have new export opportunities to sell their products in Canada including fluid milk, cream, butter, skim milk powder, cheese, and other dairy products. The agreement also eliminates tariffs on whey and margarine.
For poultry, Canada will provide new access for United States chicken and eggs and increase its access for turkey. Under a modernized agreement, all other tariffs on agricultural products traded between the United States and Mexico will remain at zero.
One of the top priorities for America’s dairy industry in this negotiation has been for Canada to eliminate its program that allows low priced dairy ingredients to undersell United States dairy sales in Canada and in third country markets. As a result of the negotiation, Canada will eliminate what is known as its milk classes 6 and 7.
In addition, Canada will apply export charges to its exports of skim milk powder, milk protein concentrates and infant formula at volumes over agreed threshold, which will allow United States producers to expand sales overseas.
In agricultural biotechnology, the agreement for the first time will address agricultural biotechnology specifically, including new technologies such as gene editing, the United States, Mexico, and Canada have agreed to provisions to enhance information exchange and cooperation on agricultural biotechnology trade-related matters.
Other achievements in the trade agreement include non-discrimination and transparency commitments regarding sale, distribution, labeling and certification provisions to avoid technical barriers to trade in wine and distilled spirits. They agreed to continue recognition of Bourbon Whiskey, Tennessee Whiskey, Tequila, Mezcal, and Canadian Whisky as distinctive products.
In the field of proprietary formulas, the United States, Mexico, and Canada agreed on the Annex on Proprietary Food Formulas, which requires each party to protect the confidentiality of such information in the same manner for domestic and imported products. It also limits such information requirements to what is necessary to achieve legitimate objectives.
The agreement, signed by representatives of the three countries on Nov. 30, represents a landmark in international diplomacy by being able not only to break through partisan politics in the U.S. but for also clearing a divided Senate in Mexico (where it’s known as the T-MEC) and in Canada (CUSMA).
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.