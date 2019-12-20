Veteran city utilities department employee Antonio Partida was honored during Tuesday’s Del Rio City Council meeting as the city’s employee of the month.
Partida, who has worked for the city for 53 years, is the first employee to be recognized under a new program initiated by City Manager Matt Wojnowski.
“Back in May, I formed a DRE2A2M team committee, and DRE2A2M stands for Del Rio Employee Appreciation and Engagement, Achievement and Morale. The idea behind this employee committee was to find low-cost and no-cost ways to improve employee morale and engagement.
“They’ve done that through a variety of means, through events and a newsletter. They also re-instated the employee of the month program. In the program, the employees are nominated by their supervisors, and they’re evaluated by the DRE2A2M team members, who come from a variety of city departments,” Wojnowski said.
The city manager told council members he is not a member of that committee, but
recognized the co-chairs of the DRE2A2M team committee, Michael Garcia, assistant to the city manager, and Roxy Soto, budget analyst.
“At this time we would like to recognize the first recipient of the reinstated employee of the month program for October-November 2019, Mr. Antonio Partida of the utilities department and streets division,” Wojnowski said.
“I want to commend the city manager for bringing this group together and thanks to everyone involved in this. It’s definitely a great opportunity to recognize our employees, and it really does help with employee morale,” Mayor Pro-Tem Liz Elizalde De Calderon said.
She also thanked and congratulated Partida for his many years of service to the city.
“We appreciate you. You’ve gone above and beyond. I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Elizalde De Calderon said.
Elizalde De Calderon asked council members join her and the city manager in presenting Partida with his certificate of appreciation and congratulating his personally.
Partida’s certificate noted he was chosen for his “valuable contributions and outstanding achievements.”
Wojnowski pointed out Partida was also recognized for the award by city employees and during the city’s recent Christmas dinner.
