Members of Del Rio’s Cactus Thorn Garden Club are teaming up with local partners, including the city, to encourage property owners to beautify their homes and businesses.
“The Cactus Thorn Garden Club has been part of the Del Rio community for 65 years. During that time, the organization has promoted gardening in various ways. Now, the club has a revolutionary vision for our city with its new ‘LIFT Del Rio Project’,” France Goodson, Cactus Thorn Garden Club member and LIFT project spokesman, said.
She noted the premise of the LIFT Project begins with “all property owners taking a critical eye and viewing their surroundings.”
“Over time, we become complacent and ‘blind’ to our surroundings. With the LIFT Project, we are asking Del Rioans to do something to improve the appearance of the community by focusing on their individual properties.
“Small to major changes are welcome. Remember that success is in the details. A fresh coat of paint, trimmed trees and bushes, getting rid of that non-functioning vehicle or simply a fresh pot of flowers. Take a look around and decide what you can do to ‘LIFT Del Rio’,” Goodson said.
Goodson had made presentations about the beautification program to the city’s parks and recreation advisory board, which has endorsed the measure, and to the Del Rio City Council, which added its own stamp of approval to the initiative.
Goodson said the Cactus Thorn Garden Club and its partners, the city, the Protect San Felipe Creek organization, the Casa De La Cultura and the Del Rio Parks Foundation, are asking individuals and businesses to sponsor cash prizes to be used in an awards program for residential and commercial properties that participate in the LIFT Del Rio Project.
The program’s objectives include “lifting the curb appeal of our city by improving the overall beauty and pride in the community” and “creating a friendly competition for the citizens and businesses in our community,” Goodson said.
Sponsorships are available in several categories, including a “heavy lifter donation” of $500 or more and a pledge to beautify a home or business property, a “sponsor lifter donation” of $500 or more, a “green thumb lifter donation” of $100 or more and a “gardening lifter donation” of $50 or more.Goodson said the Cactus Thorn Garden Club has pledged the first $1,000 toward the prizes.
Property owners who want to “LIFT” their properties are asked to enter before and after photos of the improvements and beautification efforts, as well as a brief description of the improvements made by April 15. Subsequent judging will be done by the Cactus Thorn Garden Club, and the winners will be announced April 26.
Entry forms are available at City Hall and on the city’s web site.
Categories of participation include general, which is overall curb appeal; xeriscape, planting native and drought-resistant plants; and most colorful, planting flowering plants, trees and use of paint color.
“The idea behind the LIFT Project is to ask everyone to look at what they can do individually to help make our community a more beautiful place. We hope that the idea of sprucing up or creating curb appeal to residences and businesses will make everyone feel proud of our community.
“Loving where you live is essential, and sometimes we have to look at what we need to do individually to maintain our surroundings. The LIFT Project hopes to encourage the community to enhance its connections with each other and create a sense of belonging and feelings of pride in our city,” Goodson said.
For more information about the project, contact Goodson at happyindelrio@yahoo.com or Del Rio Community Services Director Esme Meza at emeza@cityofdelrio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.