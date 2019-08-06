Water leaks on the city’s north side were discussed during a recent city council meeting.
City Planner Janice Pokrant said she was making the presentation because one of the council members had questions about water leaks on the city’s north side.
The city planner noted she had provided council members with a map of the city’s north side and a list of leaks the city water department had been sent out to deal with over the past year.
“On the list that you were given, we put the subdivision approval date, so you can see how old that infrastructure is in those areas where we had leaks,” Pokrant told the council.
She said the list she had provided to the council only delineated leaks on city water mains.
“There was probably some other leaks in the area and our water department does go out a number of times during the day when somebody calls about a leak, and they determine if it’s a leak that’s on their private side or if it’s a leak on the public side,” Pokrant said.
She noted she would not be able to talk about the leaks “on the private side” without knowing a specific address.
“If you have some addresses that your constituents are giving you that you have concerns on, we can definitely look into those specific addresses to see what the issue was, but what we have listed here are what we have down for the water mains themselves,” Pokrant said.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked about several leaks of which she was aware, one that occurred “on the city side” and one that was “on the owner’s side.”
“I’m still working on getting those addresses,” Salgado said.
“Whenever they get them to you, if you could just get them to the water department, they can investigate what the exact matter was on those issues,” Pokrant replied.
Councilman Raul C. Ojeda asked, “How long does it take to assess and repair a leak?”
Pokrant deferred the question to Rogiero Sanchez, the city’s water distribution superintendent.
“It all depends on the leak itself. A service line might take half an hour; it might take six hours, eight hours. It all depends on the size of the line. It all depends on if we can locate the valves. It’s an old system, and the valves won’t shut off. It can take 12 hours, 15 hours, it all depends,” Sanchez replied.
