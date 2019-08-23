The 26th annual Whitehead Memorial Museum Oktoberfest fundraiser will be held on Sept. 28 at 1308 South Main Street from 6-8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a variety of beer and food during the event and live performances of German music.
Museum Director Michael Diaz said VIP tables are also available for purchase. Currently there are 15 tables available and after those sell out there will not be any more available.
“Right now we are planning on having 13 different beers to choose from. They will be German, Oktoberfest Style and domestic,” Diaz said.
Diaz said in 2017 the museum received approximately 270 people in attendance for the event and last year the number increased to 370. The museum can only hold 400 people and the goal is to have 400 people attend this year, according to Diaz.
Once 400 individual tickets have sold out, there will be no tickets available for purchase before the event and at the door. Diaz said people should buy their tickets early.
Attendees will be able to enjoy German food including sausage, sauerkraut and spaetzli.
Proceeds from the event will help maintain the museum and will allow museum staff to continue the mission of preserving local history. Tickets are on sale and are available for purchase at the museum or online at whiteheadmuseum.org/oktoberfesttickets.
