Annual salaries for the lowest-paid county employees will go to $24,550 if county commissioners court approves the proposed 2019-2020 county budget.
Val Verde County Commissioners Court members got their first look at the county’s proposed 2019-2020 budget during a special meeting Wednesday.
After the meeting, County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. spoke about pay increases proposed in the budget, noting the most important pay issue the budget addresses is the base pay of entry-level county workers.
“A lot of your costs is personnel, but without them, I don’t care how good you are, you can’t function. You can’t do the job,” Owens said.
The county judge praised County Human Resources Director Juanita Barrera and the work she did researching employee pay in advance of the recommendations in the proposed budget.
“Juanita Barrera did an amazing job in putting a plan together. . . I asked her to look at counties that are comparable to ours both in population, budget and number of employees, and we took their salaries and sort of came up with a percentage, based on those counties, and that’s what’s in this (proposed) budget,” the county judge said.
The proposed budget increases the lowest annual salary from just over $22,000 to more than $24,000.
Other county employees will see raises as well if commissioners court approves the proposed budget, Owens said.
“You’re either going to get a 3 percent minimum or the adjustment on the base pay, whatever is higher,” he said.
“This year, the $9.3 million budget that we have (for personnel costs), the pay increases are going to be about $789,000. The total (personnel) costs proposed are going to be almost $10 million,” Owens said.
He said the issue of the county’s low base pay has been an issue for many years. He said when he joined the court in 2011, the county’s base pay was $16,000 a year.
“It’s hard to hire somebody when that’s the base pay, and as an elected official, you’re trying to explain that as a county employee, you have good benefits, but you can’t eat the benefits, so it was hard,” Owens recalled.
“The court, under Laura, went from $16,000 to a little over $19,000 in base pay, and there’s been steps, there’s been raises given, on the lower end more percentage than on the higher end. We try to get them to catch up to each other. We’ve done a flat rate per year plus a 1 percent, we’ve done that several times. . . The bottom line, the base pay is going to go to $24,000, if the court approves it,” Owens said.
He also noted the sheriff’s office deputies were being paid $24,500 a year when he joined the court.
“Even within our own community, we were very low, and the bottom line is, people are leaving. We train them, we suit them up, and then they find a new place to go, so that $24,500 is going to go to around $37,000,” Owens said.
He acknowledged “there will be some pushback” on the proposal to raise the deputies’ salaries.
“People are going to say, ‘Why are you giving them so much?’ Because I can’t keep them,” Owens said.
He noted in the eight years since he has joined the commissioners court, deputies’ base salaries have gone up from $24,500 to $30,000, then to $34,000 and now to $37,000.
“The thing is, when you look at what it costs to train them and what we’re losing, the difference just doesn’t make sense. It’s better to pay them now and keep them,” Owens said.
Communications staff at the sheriff’s office will also be paid more under the proposed budget, their base pay going to $27,000.
“We can justify these numbers because there’s other counties around us that are paying more and are paying less, so we took an average, and we picked counties that are close to us in population, in budget and employees,” Owens said.
Owens said the county’s budget makes financial sense.
“We’ve never had every member of the court that is self-employed, so I can guarantee you that they’re looking at the dollars. They’re looking at what it’s going to cost, not only the citizens, but what it’s going to cost them, so the decisions are not going to be made lightly,” Owens said.
Owens said county commissioners court will hold a budget workshop on Aug. 7 as its next step in the budget approval process.
