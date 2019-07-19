Sul Ross State University is accepting nominations for the 2020 Distinguished Alumni awards.
Nominations for the 2020 Class will be accepted through Thursday, Aug. 1.
The 2020 Distinguished Alumni inductees will be announced during the homecoming football game against Texas Lutheran University on Oct. 26.
Induction ceremonies will take place during the Alumni Gala scheduled for late March at the Pete P. Gallego Center, in the Sul Ross State University, in Alpine, Texas.
The Sul Ross Alumni Association and Athletics Department recognize alumni, alumni athletes, and university friends for distinguished achievements, outstanding service and support.
The awards reflect the highest honor that the university and Alumni Association can bestow upon an alumnus, and recognize the accomplishments and contributions of notable graduates.
The Athletic Hall of Honor Awards recognize former Lobo athletic standouts, coaches, sports administrators and boosters for outstanding contributions to athletics, sportsmanship and character.
Individuals are awarded for distinguishing themselves through their professional and personal achievements, societal contributions, and their support of Sul Ross.
General eligibility requirements include, but are not limited to:
• Distinguished Alumnus Award: a graduate of Sul Ross State University distinguished and prominent in his or her career, profession, or life’s work a person of such integrity, stature, and ability that the University community will take pride in his or her recognition.
• Distinguished Young Alumnus Award: a graduate of Sul Ross State University under 40 years old distinguished in his or her career, profession, or life’s work a person of such integrity and ability that the University community will take pride in his or her recognition.
• Sammy Baugh Alumnus Award for Outstanding Service: an alumnus of Sul Ross State University (alumni who attended but did not graduate from Sul Ross may be considered), a generous supporter of the university, contributing time, skills/influence, and funds, a person whose actions inspire alumni and others to support Sul Ross.
• Sammy Baugh Friend Award for Outstanding Service: a generous supporter of the university, contributing time, skills/influence, and funds, a person whose actions inspire others to support Sul Ross.
Candidates for public office, individuals employed by Sul Ross State University (full-time), and members of the Alumni Association Board of Directors, are not eligible during their term of service.
The Awards Committee is comprised by members of the Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Any individual may submit nominations for Alumni Association Awards. Nominees are selected based on majority vote of the awards committee.
No more than (a total of) six awards will be conferred in a single year.
Nominations of individuals not selected will be retained and reviewed for three consecutive years.
To submit a nomination, visit the university’s website at https://www.sulross.edu/page/1964/distinguished-alumnus-awards
To submit a nomination by mail complete and print the form provided and send it with supporting materials to: SRSU Office of Alumni Relations, Box C-187, Alpine, TX 79832.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Office of Alumni Relations at (432) 837 8697 or alumni@sulross.edu
