Amistad National Recreation Area will now be open seven days per week, including holidays, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 22, park administrators announced Friday.
The park will be open for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. Most areas will be reopened, including boat ramps, hiking trails, campgrounds, the visitor center, and day use areas at Governor’s Landing, Spur 454/San Pedro Cliffs, and Rough Canyon. The Viewpoint Cliffs and Blackbrush Point picnic areas will remain closed.
“Cases of COVID-19 have declined in Val Verde County in recent weeks to levels that allow the park to reopen safely. Our operational approach continues to be centered on examining and monitoring each facility, function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance,” park administration said in a statement.
“We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to ensure public areas and work spaces are safe and clean. Visitors should continue to recreate responsibly by following CDC guidelines.”
“The health and well-being of visitors and employees at Amistad National Recreation Area remains our top priority. We encourage our visitors to recreate responsibly and ask the public to be our partner in adopting social distancing practices and to wear a cloth face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained,” Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said.
Additional trip planning and health guidance is available on the NPS COVID-19 response website: https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/news/public-health-update.htm.
