Ashley Duran, less than a day old, kept her eyes closed as she snuggled inside the soft blanket that covered everything but her tiny face.
She was totally oblivious, of course, that she was the first baby born in Del Rio’s Val Verde Regional Medical Center in the new year and the new decade as she lay in her little bassinet, close to her mother, Ana Gabriela Hernandez.
Hernandez and her husband, Sergio Enrique Duran, have two other children, Kayla Duran, 6; and Sergio Duran, 4.
Hernandez has worked at Whataburger for both of the years she has lived in Del Rio.
Duran lives in Ciudad Acuña, Coah., Mexico, where he works as an operator in a maquila factory.
The latest addition to the family, Ashley Duran, was born at 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The new baby weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 inches long, Hernandez said.
Through a translator, Hilda Peña, who works at the VVRMC Women’s Center, Hernandez said the new baby made her very happy and emotional.
“I didn’t really think I would have a ‘big’ family, and with this third baby, now I have one,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said she did not think she would have the first baby of 2020 or of the new decade, as she wasn’t expecting Ashley for a few more days.
“She was supposed to be born on the ‘Day of the Kings,’ Jan. 6. She came early, though,” Hernandez said.
Asked what hopes she harbors for her newborn, Hernandez said she will to see to it that Ashley gets a good education “so she can learn what her specialty will be.”
“I’m happy. I’m content. I’m glad she’s healthy, and although I wasn’t expecting her to be the first baby of the new year, I’m glad she was,” Hernandez said.
