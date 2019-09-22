According to the Centers for Disease Control, “One out of three U.S. adults has prediabetes, but only 10 percent know they have it.” Take a moment and think about that statement this way. In a room full of 30 adults, 10 will have prediabetes but nine will be completely ignorant of their situation. Would it make a difference if those nine did know? The CHIC Diabetes Task Force emphatically says, “DIABETES DOESN’T HAVE TO HAPPEN!”
So, yes, I make a big deal about diabetes every month in this column. Yes, I wholeheartedly promote the last-Tuesday-of-the-month Diabetes Wellness Support Group that allows diabetics and those who care about them to gather in support of each other. Meeting in the Val Verde County Library at 5 p.m. every last Tuesday, the members of the group increase our knowledge and develop strategies to manage diabetes and reduce its effect on our lives.
Now, another caring group is making a big deal about diabetes – Val Verde Regional Medical Center. They are offering FREE diabetes health classes for everyone. There is no need to register, just come to one or all of the classes being held in the center’s Outpatient Conference Room. For more information, call Elizabeth at (830) 778 3848. Here is their schedule:
1. Sept. 24 – 5:30-7:00 – Diabetes: What It Is and How It Affects Your Health
2. Oct. 1 – 5:30-7:00 – Eating Well for Diabetes Self-Management
3. Oct. 8 – 5:30-7:00 – Exercise Basics: How to Get Started Safely and Effectively
4. Oct. 15 – 5:30-7:00 – Getting Support from Your Healthcare Team
5. Oct. 22 – 5:30-7:00 – Diabetes Medication Safety and Glucose Testing for Success
6. Oct. 29 – 5:30-7:00 – Set and Achieve Your Diabetes Health Management Goals
7. Nov. 13 – 6:00-7:30 – Managing Eating and Stress for the Holidays
8. Dec. 5 – 5:30-7:00 – Managing Eating and Stress for the Holidays (again)
OK, I recognize their first meeting is at the same time the Diabetes Wellness Support Group will be meeting this week. No problem. The Val Verde Regional Medical Center will be focusing on new diabetics there at the hospital, and we will continue to focus on supporting diabetics in their on-going efforts to live a long and healthy life. Perhaps some of the center’s learners will continue their own efforts by joining us each last Tuesday of the month in 2020.
Here’s my big deal invitation to diabetics and those who care about them. Come and join the Diabetes Wellness Support Group at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Val Verde County Library. We’ll have some healthy food, learn some helpful information, and share our experiences with diabetes. There’s always a lively Q&A period – so bring your questions – and a friend! For more information, call Willie at (830) 734 2701.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
