An Illinois man was found laying on the ground at a local restaurant, upon checking on him police officers learned he was heavily intoxicated. The man was arrested and charged with public intoxication, police records show.
Michael Banks, 61, whose place of residence is listed at Logan Street, no street number, in Colp, Illinois, was arrested on March 13, at 7 p.m., at 501 Veterans Boulevard, and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.
On March 13, at 6:27 p.m. a Del Rio Police Department officer was dispatched to Golden Chick, in reference to a man laying on the ground; upon arrival the officer located the man and found him heavily intoxicated, the incident report states.
A strong odor of alcohol was emanating from the man’s breath and person, and he was unable to stand on his own, his speech was severely slurred to the point he could barely speak, an empty bottle of whiskey was found near the man, the police report states.
Due to the man’s state of intoxication, Banks was determined to be a danger to himself and others if left to his own, so he was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication, the report states.
