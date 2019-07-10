07-10-19 Police Blotter
Possession of controlled substances
A traffic stop led to a drug arrest recently in south Del Rio, after police officers detected a smell of marijuana coming out of the vehicle. Frankie Lumbreras, Jr., 30, was arrested on June 21, at 11:40 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.
Police records state officers observed a traffic violation at the intersection of West Academy and South Griner streets that night, leading to a traffic stop.
According to an incident report, an officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle, prompting a probable cause search. The officer located a clear plastic bag concealed on Lumbreras, who was a passenger on the vehicle.
Lumbreras was arrested and transported to the police station for processing.
Arrest warrant
A Del Rio woman was arrested after law enforcement officers responded to a report of several individuals intoxicated near downtown Del Rio, and found that one of them had an open arrest warrant. Consuelo Barajas, 60, who has her place of residence listed at the 100 block of Magnolia Street, was arrested on June 27, at 7:58 p.m.
Police records state law enforcement officers responded that night to a report in reference to several intoxicated subjects.
Police officers arrived at the 200 block of West Greenwood Street, where they spoke to four individuals. After conducting a check for warrants, Del Rio Police Department dispatch advised that Barajas had an active warrant with the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office.
Barajas was arrested and transported to the police station for processing.
Public intoxication
The report of several individuals arguing in the roadway led to the arrest of a Del Rio man, who was charged with public intoxication. Justin Damian Gonzalez, 19, who has his place of residence listed at the 100 block of Fletcher Drive, was arrested on June 28, at 3 a.m.
According to a Del Rio Police Department incident report, that morning officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Garza Street, in the city’s south side.
The report states officers located several men on the site and found one of them to be under the influence of alcohol. The man, according to the report, was a danger to himself and others if left to his own accord, thus he was arrested and transported to the police station for processing.
Gonzalez was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.
A San Antonio man was arrested and charged with public intoxication after knocking on a citizen’s door at 1:30 a.m. Joseph Arthur Martinez, 44, a resident of the 5900 block of Catalina Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, was arrested on June 30 at 2:23 a.m.
Police records state law enforcement officers were dispatched to the 100 block of King Johns for an intoxicated man knocking at the door of the complainant.
Martinez was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor. He was transported to the police station for processing.
Criminal trespass
Three individuals were arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers recently and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jose Humberto Ramos, 71, a resident of the 200 block of Abant, Consuelo Rabago Barajas, 60 - 200 block of Magnolia Street, and Mario Huerta, 64 - 1300 block of West Martin Street in San Antonio, were arrested on June 21 at an abandoned building, located at 838 South Main Street.
A Del Rio woman was recently arrested at the HEB store, 200 Veterans Blvd., when the Del Rio Police Department received a report regarding an unwanted person. Karla Lynn Cummings, 56, a resident of the 300 block of East Third Street, was arrested on June 20 at 12:03 p.m. and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.