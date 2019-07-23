The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District has already announced orientation dates for students in some of its schools.
More orientation dates are expected to be released in the coming days.
Freshman orientations will take place within a three-day time span, in order to accommodate all students and parents.
The freshman orientations are scheduled for Aug. 13-15 at the cafeteria of the Del Rio Freshman campus and each meeting will promptly begin at 6 p.m. The first orientation is for students with last names A-G, second orientation is for students with last names H-P and the third orientation is for students with last names Q-Z.
Schedules and important documents will be distributed at each orientation.
Garfield Elementary will have orientation dates Aug. 14 for kindergarten, first grade and second grade; and Aug. 15 for third, fourth and fifth grade. The meetings will take place from 5-6 p.m.
Parents will be able to meet their student’s teacher during the meeting and learn more important information.
Each campus will release a public notice with orientation times and dates.
SFDRCISD also shared lists of basic supplies for each grade level. Each teacher’s supply list will vary based on the classroom and courses students are taking.
Children will go back to school Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.