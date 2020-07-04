Social distancing regulations made the 244th birthday of America different, but Del Rioans celebrated Saturday night the Fourth of July with a fireworks spectacular.
The COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting every corner of Texas, the U.S. and the rest of the world did not allow for the celebration of the traditional parade, and with local, state and federal ordinances calling to avoid large gatherings the fest and musical program normally held along San Felipe Creek were also shelved.
