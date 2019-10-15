Mental health and its critical role in the community were the focus of a one-day convention here Thursday.
Jaime Ortiz, chair of the Community Health Improvement Coalition’s mental health committee, which planned and organized the event, said he was pleased with the turnout. The convention was held in the Pecan Room at the Del Rio Civic Center.
“I think we’ve have a good turnout. We had a lot of support from the community. The committee members really worked hard to put this together, so we have a variety of individuals, not only from here in Del Rio, but from out of the city as well,” Ortiz said during a break in the convention Thursday morning.
He noted about 150 participants had signed up during the convention’s pre-registration period, and more signed up on the day of the conference.
Convention speakers included Greg Hansch, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Austin/Central Texas and Tamera Coyne-Beasley of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Other speakers included Michael J. Telch of the University of Texas at Austin and Samuel L. Garcia of Sul Ross State University.
Topics included trends in mental health, adolescent mental health, mental health and the criminal justice system and trauma.
Many local attendees who are medical and law enforcement professionals were able to use the convention for continuing education credits, and Ortiz said he hoped the event served to emphasize the vital function of mental health.
“I want people to understand the importance of mental health and the role it plays in our daily lives, the fact that it is just as important as physical health for quality of life and the importance of addressing obstacles that prevent people from getting help. I think this was also an opportunity for people to network and to get to know more information and education that will help them either in terms of their own lives or which maybe can help someone else,” Ortiz said.
“We have different agencies that have placed displays and information for the community in terms of resources there are, so we hope they take this information and implement some strategies to advocate for mental health, address mental illness and realize that it is not something we should be afraid to address and discuss because, again, it’s important,” he added.
Dr. Tiffany Culver, associate professor of psychology at Sul Ross State University Rio Grande College and a board member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, was among the individuals who manned tables, handed out literature and answered questions.
“It’s important for me to be here because not only are we reaching more community members, we are also making connections between other professionals that are involved in mental health. “We need to come together and kind of know what one another are doing so we can further reach other people who are in need of our services,” Culver said.
Asked where he believed the community should go from here, Ortiz said, “I think it’s continuing to inform ourselves, educate ourselves, of what mental health is, and what risk factors there are, in terms of utilization of resources, what we need. I would hope that we would engage more in discussions with each other as well as try to advocate for more services.
“You know, living in a rural area, we’re very limited in terms of resources. Funding for mental health services is also very limited, so I think we need to also engage the politicians in terms of funding for mental health,” he added.
Ortiz said he hopes the convention becomes an annual event.
“The committee really put a lot of effort into this. I think a lot of credit is due them. I think this is just facilitating the dialogue, or initiating it, but we want to continue it, so hopefully next year this will be bigger and better,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz also thanked the convention organizers and sponsors, including the Community Health Improvement Coalition, Val Verde Regional Medical Center, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Del Rio, BCFS Health and Human Services, Val Verde County Commissioners Court, Val Verde County Veteran Services Office, Texas Health and Human Services/Texas Department of State Health Services, Walmart, Toyota of Del Rio, Border Federal Credit Union, Southwest Border AHEC, JRL Counseling Services, District Attorney Michael J. Bagley, Falcon Bank, Amistad Bank, the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Casa de la Cultura, CedarCrest, Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Hill Country, Del Rio Convention and Visitors Bureau, SCAN, West Texas Counseling and Guidance and the Office of Congressman Will Hurd.
