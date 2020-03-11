County commissioners court members voted last week to set aside 200 acres for a new 4-H shooting facility on a property the county recently purchased.
Val Verde County Commissioners discussed the set-aside during the March regular term meeting, on Wednesday, and that discussion turned to the development of a wider plan for the entire 2,900-acre property.
The county purchased the property, the former SE Ranch, between the eastern Del Rio city limits and the western edge of Laughlin Air Force Base, in late 2019. Since then, the court has discussed various ways in which the land could be used.
“We have been visiting with 4-H for a shooting facility. They want to put in a new indoor shooting facility along with starting to offer skeet and trap shooting for the kids, so they’re going to need some area to be able to do that,” County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton said at the outset of Wednesday’s discussion.
Nettleton said he would like to see the court set aside 200 acres of the 2,900 acres the county purchased earlier this year.
“Most of the 200 acres is in the flood zone. That will be the area that they will be shooting toward,” Nettleton said, adding the county judge has also met with the 4-Hers.
“What we’ll do is get a map together. The first plat that (County Surveyor) Abner (Martinez) presented to us actually shows the side between State Loop 79 and the city, that area right there is where we had talked about, and I’ll bring that back to the court. This is just one of the things that I wanted to make sure the court was on board with,” County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said.
Nettleton then made a motion the county set aside 200 acres for a 4-H shooting sports facility.
County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores gave the second.
“I don’t have an issue with the 200 acres whatsoever, and we also need to start thinking about the fairgrounds. When are we going to start setting aside some land for the fairgrounds? We had talked about, in the future, moving the fairgrounds to that property,” Flores said.
“I think that’s a great idea,” Nettleton said.
“We need to do it before we start giving this land here and there and everywhere, and we’re left with no land for the fairgrounds. We need to make it a priority to start talking about the fairgrounds,” Flores said.
Owens said of the 2,900-acre property, he would like to see the county set aside 1,200 acres to go out for proposals for a solar farm.
“This is 200 acres, and the (Bobby Barrera STEM) school (currently on the base) is probably going to be 75 to 100 acres, up against the fence, and then they want, along the highway there, as you turn off the highway to go to the West Gate, they wanted an area on both sides of the roads to put the planes, the static displays, that they have up at the other gate,” Owens said.
“Then we had talked also about a sports complex or a fairplex, set aside some land for that, so we’ll get plans and maps to you all,” Owens said.
He added Precinct 1 and Precinct 2 wanted to establish county yards on the new property, between state Loop 79 and the city limits.
“So a lot of the property between SL79 and the base is where the sports complex and the fairplex could be built,” Owens said.
He asked Flores how many acres he thought would be needed for a fairgrounds area on the new property.
“At least a couple hundred acres. We want to give them an area where people can go ride their horses,” Flores said.
“It would be nice if they had the stalls and then 100, 200 acres to ride, so I would say 200 to 300 acres,” Nettleton added.
“I think it’s just something we need to look into, start looking into different projects,” Flores said.
The judge suggested to begin a planning cycle for the new property in April.
“That way we can set some priorities. We’re fixing to go into budget season again, so we can set some priorities and some goals on what you all want,” Owens said.
The court then voted unanimously to approve Nettleton’s motion to set aside the 200 acres for the 4-H shooting facility.
