Pastor Juan Osorio has joined the First United Methodist Church in Del Rio as the first Hispanic pastor in the church’s history.
Osorio was appointed to Del Rio by the Rio Texas Conference bishop in July and served in McAllen prior to his arrival here, according to Osorio.
The First United Methodist Church has over 100 years of life and history, and Osorio is excited to be a part of the church’s next chapter.
“It’s a wonderful experience … people have been friendly and nice,” Osorio said.
Osorio is blessed the congregation listens to his preaches, considering English is his second language, Osorio said.
“They are receiving my preaching with enthusiasm and sharing it with others,” Osorio said.
He also found out the UMC church broadcasts the service through the radio. Osorio’s had people approach him and tell him they’re listening to the service.
Osorio truly enjoys serving the congregation and is having a wonderful experience in Del Rio.
Del Rio is a small city, but it has all the resources needed, according to Osorio.
He previously served as part of the United Methodist Church – Mexico sector, until transferring his membership to the UMC – Texas sector in the late 90s. Leading up to the transfer, Osorio earned a master’s degree in divinity and a master’s degree in theological studies.
Osorio explained the master’s degree in divinity is required by UMC, in order to be ordained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.