Photo by Atzimba Morales
Del Rio High School 2019 homecoming royalty was crowned Friday, at halftime of the Del Rio High School Rams vs Laredo LBJ football game at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium. Ixel Lira, who represented Dance Company, was crowned homecoming queen, while Grady Scholz, representing National Honor Society, was crowned homecoming king. For more on the homecoming celebration see Tuesday’s edition of the Del Rio News-Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.