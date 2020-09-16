A Del Rio woman was arrested and a vehicle was recovered following the report of a stolen pickup truck in the city’s north side.
Jennifer Elizabeth Cordova, 21, whose place of residence is listed at the 300 block of East Cortinas Street, was arrested on Sept. 1, at 1:36 p.m., at the 2300 block of Veterans Boulevard, and charged with theft of property, police records state.
