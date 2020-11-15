Del Rioans have been actively using the city’s three outdoor COVID-19 testing sites.
Site test specialist Geneva Rosales said they do around 150 tests a day between the three sites, which are located in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co. on 803 Spur 239, Plaza Del Rio on Veterans Boulevard, and a third one formerly at the parking lot of the WIC office on 200 Bridge St., which has been moved to the San Felipe Springs Golf Course grounds.
COVID-19 testing provider Curative-Korva LLC set up the test sites in October. They are free and open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rosales said locations will be open for three months but that may change.
“It depends on how many people we can get registered and tested,” Rosales said. “When more patients come here, it keeps us open. We’re here as long as the community is getting tested.”
Test-takers can go to the Curative website to book an appointment but it is not required because the sites accept walk-ups Rosales said.
Test specialists first ask for identification. Once the test-taker’s identity has been confirmed, test specialists register test-takers through text message or email. They then receive a Curative number, which is an identification number to help specialists keep track of the test-takers.
If a test-taker does not have text messaging or email, the specialist will give them a phone number they can call within 24 hours to check their results.
Rosales said the test is self-administered. Test specialists give test-takers a tube and a swab. The test-taker will use the swab for 20 seconds, place it inside the tube and return it to the test-specialist. The specialist then readies the specimen to be sent to a COVID-19 testing lab in Round Rock, Texas, Rosales said. Results are sent through text message or email provided during registration.
Rosales said the test is 90 percent accurate. The sites do not do nostril testing but the mouth swab is only two percent less accurate she said.
The main goal of the COVID-19 testing kiosks, Rosales said, is to continue fighting the pandemic.
“We’re just here to stop the spread the spread of COVID. It’s (about) offering that help to the community,” Rosalez said. “It’s beneficial to all of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.