Escorted by a solemn cadre of first responders, including law enforcement officers and firefighters, ‘The Wall That Heals’ rolled into Del Rio late Tuesday afternoon.
“The Wall That Heals” is now open, free to the public, at The Bank and Trust Ram Field. The Wall will be open to visitors 24 hours a day until 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Wall replica will be the focus of a “Welcome Home” ceremony at The Bank and Trust Ram Field at 10 a.m. Saturday, an event that will include a tribute flyover by Laughlin Air Force Base aircraft. A candlelight vigil honoring the region’s Vietnam veterans is also set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
Callie Wright, site manager with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund with “The Wall That Heals,” travels with the wall as it moves from city to city and oversees the setting up and dismantling of the memorial.
“’The Wall That Heals’ is a program that we have been running since 1996, which brings a three-quarter scale replica to about 36 cities all over the country. This is the third stop this year, and after this we’re going to be heading to Ashland, Mississippi, and before this we came from Garland, Texas, and we’re happy to be here,” Wright said.
The Wall exhibit is free and open to the public 24 hours a day. “We’re really excited to be out here, and we really recommend that people come by and see it during the day and at night. It is incredible at night,” Wright said.
“The Wall That Heals” exhibit also includes an educational museum and an array of personal items, writings and photos left at the Wall in Washington by people who had a family member, classmate, friend or brother- or sister-in-arms killed in Vietnam.
The exhibit here will include information about the 14 Val Verde County residents killed in Vietnam.
