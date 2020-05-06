A mobile COVID-19 testing clinic is returning to Del Rio on Sunday.
Del Rio Emergency Management Director John Sheedy told members of the Del Rio City Council on Tuesday area residents who want to be tested must again be screened and make an appointment.
Sheedy made his comments during Tuesday’s special city council meeting.
The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd., Sheedy said.
Anyone who wants to be tested is asked to register at www.txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883 2400.
“The last time we really didn’t have a lot of time to get the message out, and we think we’re going to do much better this time,” Sheedy said.
“We’re really going to try and run a lot of people through there. We’re hoping we’re going to have as many people who will meet the criteria, and if we run out (of people to test) we’re going to work with some of our first responders and other folks, just to try and get our numbers up, so we’re feeling really good about this,” Sheedy added.
The hope is to test 1% – about 500 people – of the city’s population, he said.
Sheedy made his comments about the mobile clinic while giving council members and update on the city’s COVID-19 activities. Sheedy began his update by showing council members the testing graphics the city had developed, the first one posted by the city and the one it had posted most recently.
Sheedy said the graphic does not include the results of the first round of drive-through testing, which Sheedy said the city had not yet received.
The graphic showed Val Verde County has 13 positive COVID-19 test results, with 12 persons recovered and 22 tests still pending.
Sheedy also reviewed a graphic showing the results of regional COVID-19 testing and results.
“This graphic shows that there are three counties in our region that have not had a single COVID-19 case: Edwards, Real and Kinney,” Sheedy said.
He also pointed out that only in the last few days has there been any leveling in the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the 28 south-central Texas counties that make up Region 8.
Sheedy also pointed out most of the COVID-19 cases in the region have been in persons ages 35 to 44.
“We continue to work with our call center, which has been very active. We have had 272 new calls and emails since last week, our council meeting last Tuesday. We’ve had a total of 1,036 calls as of today, May 5, and 207 of those calls were related to the storm,” Sheedy said.
The emergency director also reviewed “the COVID-19 call log” and went over the types of questions callers were asking most frequently.
Sheedy briefly addressed the work that has been done by the city’s Women’s, Infants and Children (WIC) Program and by the staff of the Del Rio Nutrition and Social Services for the Elderly.
He said the city is also launching a “Masking For A Friend” campaign, encouraging local residents to continue wearing masks when they go out in public.
Sheedy said the county judge’s most recent executive order states patrons to area businesses and other venues should wear a mask or face covering over their mouths and noses, though he pointed out there are no criminal or civil penalties for not wearing one.
Sheedy said he has been out during the past few days and has visited Walmart and The Home Depot and noticed most people were wearing masks.
“Seriously, I think our community is really, really, doing a wonderful job. These masks, as we’ve talked about, moving forward, there’s a lot of things that we can do, but one of the things we all have to admit, they’re such a huge cost-benefit analysis with the masks, probably nothing greater than social distancing and there’s a greater cost with social distancing. With the masks, they’re uncomfortable, they’re unpleasant, I don’t like to wear them either, and they steam up your glasses, but that little bit of being uncomfortable can really help us slow this virus down, and we have to remember this virus isn’t over,” Sheedy said.
He reminded the council that in seven of the world’s last eight pandemics, there has been a second wave, and the second wave has been more severe than the first.
Sheedy said the new campaign also answers the question about whether a business can require its patrons to wear a mask.
“Just like they can require you to wear a shirt, the old ‘no shirt, no shoes, no service,’ they can require you to wear a mask. Business can direct that policy on their private property. Our businesses need your patronage, so let’s just put on our masks and support our businesses,” Sheedy said.
Sheedy also reviewed the city’s restrictions on swimming in the creek and prohibitions against camping, grilling, picnics, use of playgrounds and social gatherings in city parks.
Sheedy reviewed new announcements made Tuesday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott announced hair salons, beauty parlors and barber shops will be allowed to reopen on May 8, with one customer per stylist or barber, and customers will have to wait outside in their cars for their appointments if there is not enough room to stay six feet apart.
Gyms will be allowed to reopen on May 18 at 25% occupancy, and patrons must wear gloves. All equipment must be cleaned between uses, he added.
Bars will remain closed, and Sheedy said they will likely be among the last types of businesses to be allowed to reopen.
Sheedy said the emergency operations center is continuing to work with its state partners to maintain an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for local first responders and medical personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.