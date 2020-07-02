Customs and Border Protection decided to postpone the previously announced reopening of Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers until at least August 10, to ensure the health and safety of program applicants, the agency announced Thursday.
The decision was made in consultation with customs health and safety experts who are closely monitoring the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in several states.
Customs highest priority is to ensure the health, safety and security of the American people, the agency stated.
Trusted Traveler Programs applicants who scheduled interviews at enrollment centers in July and early August must reschedule their appointments on or after Aug. 10 by logging into their Trusted Traveler Programs account and using the online scheduling tool.
Customs reminded the public that the agency took measures earlier this year to minimize the impact of the temporary enrollment centers closure on Trusted Traveler Program applicants. Each applicant now has 485 days from the date that customs conditionally approves his or her application to complete the enrollment process. In addition, customs will extend for up to 18 months the Trusted Traveler Program benefits of members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires.
Customs’ Enrollment on Arrival program will remain operational. This program is the best option for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the enrollment process without pre-scheduling an interview at an enrollment center.
Trusted Traveler Programs support custom’s mission of securing U.S. borders while facilitating lawful travel and trade. These innovative programs allow more than nine million pre-approved, low-risk travelers to bypass traditional customs inspection lines and receive expedited processing when entering the United States.
