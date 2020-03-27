Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. and a spokesman for Val Verde Regional Medical Center on Friday confirmed a third person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The third positive comes less than 24 hours after the second positive COVID-19 case here was announced on Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.