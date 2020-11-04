The following are the unofficial totals for votes cast in Val Verde County for the 2020 General Election.
The totals include early voting in-person, early voting by mail and election day voting results.
There are still several votes that need to be counted including votes mailed in by military personnel stationed away from Del Rio. They will be added to the overall total before the final results will be presented for canvassing by the Val Verde County Commissioners.
No timeline has been announced as to when those votes will be counted.
