Del Rioans can spread the joy of the holidays by adopting a family in time for Christmas. Adopt a Family Community Angels provide toys and other items to families in need within the local area.
The response from community was great, according to Adopt a Family Organizer Claudia Lopez. Del Rioans interested in becoming angels or looking to be adopted can still register with Lopez.
“The more we can provide to people the better,” Lopez said.
There are no specific qualifications for people to become angels. If it is too soon to adopt a family this year, Del Rioans can begin applying for next year, according to Lopez.
Currently the program has approximately 57 families, over 250 people, registered for adoption. Last year approximately 50 families were registered for adoption, Lopez said.
The program and the number of adoptees continues to grow each year, according Lopez. “I know it’s going to continue growing each year,” Lopez said.
There are no specific qualifications for a family to register as adoptees. “I’m not one to judge; everyone gets a chance,” Lopez said.
Some adoptees are nominated through word of mouth from friends, family and the community, Lopez said.Adopted families will be given their presents on Dec. 18 during the Second Annual Cookie Crawl, at the Whitehead Memorial Museum. Previously, the families used to receive their presents at their homes but as the event grew, so did the location needed to pass out the presents, Lopez said.
Angels can choose to meet the adoptees or remain anonymous the day of the cookie crawl. Some angels are student organizations and community leaders, according to Lopez.
“We’ve gotten to the point we can accommodate all the family members,” Lopez said.
The program initially began over 25 years ago. Lopez back then went by her maiden name Claudia Cruz.
She continued the tradition after marriage, with the help of her husband Sammy Lopez. At first the tradition started off as something within her family, with friends and relatives asking how to participate, Lopez said.
Ten years ago, Lopez began accepting gifts from the public and the tradition grew to what it is today. The angels will make miracles happen that day, according to Lopez.
Del Rioans interested in becoming community angels or seeking to become adoptees can contact Lopez at (830) 488 5886.
