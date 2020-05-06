A Del Rioan who commented during Tuesday’s special city council meeting expressed frustration about the closure of city parks and prohibitions against swimming in the San Felipe Creek.
The man, who identified himself to Del Rio City Council members as Robert Smith, was invited to make his comments at the start of Tuesday’s council meeting, following roll call. The meeting was held via teleconference because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and Smith called in to make his comments.
Before Smith began speaking, Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano read his regular caution to those making citizens’ comments: informing speakers that their address is limited to three minutes, that they should not personally attack members of the council or city employees and that matters of operational concern should be addressed to the city manager.
Lozano also informed Smith that the council members do not comment on citizens’ comments or answer questions posed in their comments.
“I’m very frustrated about the fact that we can’t go to the parks and use, go swimming in the park. The reason that I’m frustrated with it is, the facts of coronavirus is, that the virus dies in the sunlight. It dies even faster in the humidity. That’s been proven, that’s been put out by the two doctors from the White House,” Smith told the council.
“By keeping us penned up in our homes, you’re killing us off, because we can’t get out and get Vitamin D. Vitamin D-3, which is an immune system, raises your immune system. The air conditioning in our homes is killing us off, because the virus lives longer in cool areas,” Smith added.
Smith said he believes the parks need to be opened up so kids and adults “can get their activity.”
Making some reference to coughing and other bodily functions, Smith opined, “There’s very little that mask is going to do to help you.”
“Another thing: Joe put his mask on his face, like a good little sheeple. Joe doesn’t have another mask to wear. Everyone is out of stock. Joe has used this mask for three weeks. How much COVID-19 has he accumulated in the mask? Now he has his mask on, he coughs, and all that COVID-19 that’s on the face of that mask, that’s built up, is going whfft, right out into the open?
“We do have constitutional rights ... I’m tired of the fact that we can’t go to church and be normal church members. We have the right to assemble. That’s a God-given right. Not a right that somebody else can take away from us. We have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, according to the Declaration of Independence; the Ninth Amendment lists that all the rights not listed in the Constitution belong to the people, not the government,” Smith said.
At this point, Lozano interrupted Smith, telling him his three minutes were up and asked him to make a final, summarizing statement.
“I would like to have our rights given back to us. If the people are afraid, and they want to wear masks, they should be allowed to wear masks, gloves, suits, whatever they choose, but if we’re not … we should be able to go without it,” he said, before the mayor interrupted him again and ended the comment.
