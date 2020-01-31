The “number one” ingredient in organic food is integrity. One trustworthy company up north, Cornucopia.org, is a vigilant watchdog of the National Organic Program, in an increasingly complex and compromised organic scene.
They have created “scorecards” on their websites which make it easier for us customers to find healthy products, and thus support the real farmers nationwide.
And just like plants, us humans need healthy roots free of guilt and condemnation, so our stems can grow free of stress and sickness, and our leaves will be happy, healthy and fruitful.
People, like seeds, thrive when conditions are favorable to the expression of their individual genius! Bio-diversity, in soil as well as in our human counterparts, must be respected and cultivated. This is the secret of vibrant production!
When seeds, or people, manifest their genetic genius – the product is rarely perfect, but always nourishing and unique. The face of our Creator… “But when man attempts to become as God, the end is always destruction and death. We are now witnessing the phenomenon on a global scale – as man, through science, tampers with the fabric of life, or when he takes it upon himself to redefine right and wrong, or to disregard the ways of God – man is, in effect, playing God.
“We live in a Frankenstein civilization, so all the more, as believers, we must lift up the name of Jesus in everything we do. For in this end-time civilization, there are only those who play God, and those who worship Him” (J. Cahn).
“For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus” (2nd Tim. 2:5).
Albert Einstein wrote “The world is a dangerous place to live. Not just because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.”
So let’s do something about it … we can all learn to grow some vegetables ourselves, or have some chickens in the backyard for eggs.
To share this wealth will help us to get to know our neighbors more. Citrus trees do very well in this area. There’s enough sunshine! “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armor of light” (Rom.13:11-12).
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
