The Mighty Tiger Band and cross country team earned top awards at their respective competitions, and received high praise from Brackett Independent School District Superintendent.
The band scored a one, the highest numerical score possible to receive, at a band competition in Hondo, Texas and took second place overall for 2A school districts, according to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Guillermo Mancha.
“I would like to congratulate our students and families; all of you have represented our community very well. Mr. Marvin Willis, Ms. Robin Schwandner and our entire staff have done a fantastic job with our students,” Mancha said.
According to Mancha, the last time the band scored a one in competition was in 2005.
Mancha said the cross country teams also deserved some recognition. The varsity boys and girls teams took second place overall at the district meet.
The varsity teams will advance to the regional competition, to be held in Corpus Christi, Texas. The junior high cross country team won the district championship this year.
“Our students start practice in the summer and every year they perform exceptionally well; Coach Dusty Brotherton did a phenomenal job these past years,” Mancha said.
Mancha said the cross country teams continue to excel this year and Coach Julie Bruce has worked with the kids on a daily basis, early in the morning, to prepare them for competition.
“Once again our cross country teams have done extremely well and the future looks bright. Congratulations to students, families, staff and the community for all accomplishments and continued success. Go Tigers,” Mancha said.
Mancha wished the best of luck to the teams at the upcoming competition.
