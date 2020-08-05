Brackett High School graduate Benjamin Rawald, of Del Rio, was awarded the Earth Day Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars. Scholarship recipients are passionate about the environment and have helped to either raise awareness or actively protect our earth through projects or activities in their school or community.
Rawald’s favorite way to serve his community is as a member of Boy Scout Troop 280 and Venture Crew 280. Since 2013, he has completed over 6,000 service hours.
