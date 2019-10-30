A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, after failing to properly use his turning lights, documents filed with the magistrate’s office state.
Jose Enrique Estrada, 39, and whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Spring Street, in Del Rio, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a second degree felony, court records show.
According to an arrest affidavit, Del Rio Police Department Officer Bryan Whipkey conducted a traffic stop at approximately 12:51 a.m. on a gray Ford Expedition with Texas 30-day permit for failure to signal required distance (100 ft) and expired motor vehicle registration.
The vehicle came to a stop at East Garfield Street and Borroum Street.
Estrada Gave Whipkey consent to search his vehicle and voluntarily exited the vehicle, the document states.
Whipkey began to search Estrada’s vehicle and located a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in the center console of the vehicle, and a black bag on the passenger seat which contained miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, the affidavit states.
Whipkey continued to search the black bag and located six small red plastic baggies that contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, the document states.
Whipkey located 61 new red plastic baggies that are commonly used to distribute narcotics inside the black bag, one small red plastic baggie and one green plastic baggie that contained methamphetamine residue inside the black bag, the document states.
Whipkey placed Estrada under arrest for possession of controlled substance and placed Estrada in the back seat of his patrol, court documents state.
Whipkey placed the recovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia into an evidence bag and transported Estrada to the police station, the affidavit states.
Whipkey conducted a test of the crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine using a Nark II Narcotics Analysis Reagent Kit, which yielded positive results for methamphetamine, documents show.
Whipkey weighed the methamphetamine using a triple beam balance scale which had a total weight of 1.3 grams, the documents show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.