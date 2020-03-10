This is a national election. What happens in Texas definitely matters here.
Please retire, Joe. In 2008 and 2012, I supported Obama and Biden’s re-election.
There are quite a few pictures of me helping with the campaign both times.
I thought Joe Biden was a great Vice President. However, I do not support him holding office now.
The deciding event for me was Biden’s refusal to testify at the impeachment trial.
I thought this was the moment for him to disprove claims of his involvement in corruption. Now, the “Ukraine” thing will be an easy way to question Biden’s honesty.
He is a damaged candidate against Trump.
The impeachment was Biden’s chance to prove he is still competent and focused enough to answer questions under oath.
I think this was also his chance to pressure the Senate for more witnesses. He may have been able to pressure them to allow John Bolton to testify.
This is the kind of stress a president faces every day and Joe refused to do it. Yes, the demand for him to testify was obviously a trap.
Still, I want a president who is willing to risk themselves for the greater good.
Joe Biden missed his chance to be a hero and prove he is still mentally stable. Of the older candidates, I believe Biden is the least competent.
I think Vice President Biden should end his campaign and help in some other way.
