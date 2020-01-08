The “Rosca de Reyes,” or Kings Cake, should remind Christians of two things: God is among us and His love has no beginning or end.
That was the message Deacon Manuel Limones, of St. Joseph Catholic Church, delivered during Monday’s annual “Blessing of the Rosca” celebration inside H-E-B #2, 200 Veterans Blvd.
“Today we are here for the ‘Blessing of the Rosca,’ and the reason for this is that we are celebrating the Feast of the Three Kings, which is Epiphany. Epiphany means ‘revelation,’ and this is when the three kings, the three wise men, came and saw the child Jesus and did him homage and brought him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh,” Limones told the crowd that gathered in H-E-B’s bakery department for the ceremony.
Limones spoke about the Feast of the Three Kings and Epiphany, recounting the Biblical story of how the kings, or wise men, who were named Balthasar, Caspar and Melchior, sought out the child Jesus and brought him gifts. He spoke about how Herod, the king of the land, asked the three wise men to let him know where Jesus could be found, but how the three were warned in a dream not to tell Herod and “to go home by another way.”
Limones also spoke about traditions surrounding the “rosca” itself.
When Herod realized the three wise men would not return to tell him where the “new king” could be found, he ordered the murder of all male children under the age of two.
Desperate mothers, Limones said, hid their babies in urns of wheat flour and thus was born the tradition of baking a “rosca” and hiding a small baby doll inside the bread.
“The tradition is that we put a baby hidden in the bread, to remind us that God is among us. Secondly, an important teaching is that we remember the love of God, and the love of God is eternal and has no beginning and no end. That’s the round shape of the ‘rosca,’ to remind us that the love of God is eternal and without end,” Limones said.
Limones said traditionally, the person who finds the baby inside the rosca is declared as the child’s “padrino,” and are required to host a gathering on Feb. 2, Candlemas, with tamales and other festive foods.
“The (three) kings brought the best of what they had to offer to the baby Jesus, and so, too, we are called to give the best of what we have,” Limones said.
“The whole idea is to remember the two basic lessons the rosca: God is among us, and we need to remember that, especially in a world that has forgotten about God, and secondly, the love of God. He loves us so much it has no end,” he added.
He also urged those present to live their faiths.
“Whatever denomination you belong to, live your faith. It means nothing to say you believe in God. Even the Devil believes in God. Live your faith and let it bear fruit,” Limones said.
Limones then asked all those present to raise their hands and join him as he blessed the rosca.
Afterward, H-E-B Store Director Luis Leija thanked all those who attended the ceremony and invited everyone to sample a piece of the rosca, along with a cup of hot chocolate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.