Career and Technical Education Director Roger Gonzalez presented a memorandum of understanding for internship opportunities to San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Gonzalez presented the memorandum during Monday’s regular school board meeting to board members, for an agreement between the school district and Val Verde Regional Medical Center to provide internship opportunities for medical students.
Gonzalez said the internships will allow medical students to earn up to 20 hours of health care experience and on the field training as the students shadow professional medical assistants.
“The medical facilities will provide students with clinical experience as they shadow health science professionals and practice what they have learned in the class … this agreement will continue until the end of the 2019-2020 school year,” Gonzalez said.
Students will complete clinic internship hours as part of the course requirements for the Career and Technology Education Health Science career pathway.
Students will have the opportunity to receive Clinical Medical Assistant certification and gain experience in the following areas: healthcare system and settings, medical terminology, basic pharmacology, nutrition, psychology, body structures and organ systems, general patient care, infection control, testing and laboratory procedures, phlebotomy, EKG, cardiovascular testing, patient care and education, administrative assisting and medical law.
The medical program was first introduced in 2018, after board members approved a memorandum of understanding on Sep. 28 of that year.
At the time, Gonzalez said a study showed demand for medical assistant professionals will see a 23 percent growth between 2014 and 2024.
The health science career pathway continues to expand and is one of 19 pathways currently offered by the school district. Pathways are mainly offered at the Gerardo J. Maldonado Center.
