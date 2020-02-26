U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Comstock Station arrested two human smugglers after intercepting a human smuggling attempt, Feb. 20, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.
“The inhumane and dangerous conditions that human smugglers expose people to are horrifying and abhorrent.” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon, “To these smugglers, monetary gain is the only goal with zero regard for the physical and mental health of those being smuggled. These criminals clearly don’t care if their human cargo lives or dies.”
A Border Patrol agent encountered a motorist who had witnessed seven individuals climb into an enclosed cargo trailer being towed by a Chevy Silverado on Highway 90. The agent then spotted a similar vehicle pull over to the road’s shoulder and witnessed eight individuals climb inside the cargo trailer. The agent quickly approached the vehicle to perform an immigration inspection of the occupants. The driver was identified as a 26-year-old U.S. citizen from Manor and the passenger was identified as a 26-year-old U.S. citizen from Converse. A total of 15 illegal aliens, four of them juveniles as young as 13-years-old were rescued from the trailer.
Since Oct. 1, Del Rio Sector agents have stopped more than 340 smuggling attempts consisting of over 1,260 illegal aliens and 443 smugglers.
All illegal aliens are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines and smugglers face a felony charge of Title 8 US Code, Section 1324 – Alien Smuggling, and if convicted could receive up to 10 years in prison.
To report suspicious activity call the Del Rio Sector’s toll free number at 1-866-511-8727.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.