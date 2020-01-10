Richard Wurmbrand wrote in 1967 “America is the last dam holding back rampaging floodwaters of militant communism. If it crumples, there is no other dam, no other line of defense to fall back upon. America is the last hope for millions of enslaved people.”
Sir Winston Churchill warned us about a new “dark age.”
In 1975, Solzhenitsyn wrote “I’d like to call upon America to be more careful with its trust, and prevent those using the struggle for social justice to lead you down a false road. They are trying to weaken you – I call upon ordinary working men of America: do not let yourselves become weak.”
Dutch politician Geert Wilders was born in the year J.F. Kennedy was shot. Echoing Kennedy’s admonition, that many Americans are “watchmen on the walls of world freedom” Wilders gave a speech (Sept. 25, 2008) titled “America, the Last Man Standing” – “the U.S. as the last bastion of Western civilization, facing an Islamic Europe…”
Wilders knows from experience that Muslims don’t come to integrate into western societies. They come to integrate our societies into their Dar-al-Islam. Islam means “submission.”
It is not compatible with freedom and democracy, because what it strives for is Sharia (like communism or national-socialism).
Is humanity getting sicker? It definitely looks like it, which is no surprise when we study the Bible prophecies about the times we now live in… “Weighted against self-centered hedonism, moral law is being rapidly erased from the culture! Deep down in us all, in our conscience, we really DO know what’s right. In his 1943 classic ‘The Abolition of Man’, C.S.Lewis documents precepts of the moral codes held by major cultures throughout history, all of which strongly echo the Ten Commandments of Exodus chapter 20” (afajournal.org, and alexmcfarland.com “Moral Decay: The Real Cultural Threat No One Talks About”).
But “In these last days perilous times SHALL come, for men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God” (etc, etc…2nd Timothy 3).
And while all this is going on, a loving God is waiting for our repentance and our acceptance of His Son Jesus as our Lord and Savior.
But He’s also a judging God, and we can clearly see how a post-Christian nation is far more dangerous than a pre-Christian or pagan nation! An “empty” nation is usually ready for Nazism, socialism, communism… How we wish all those “isms” were “wasms.”
The Lord tells us when an unclean spirit finds his house swept and empty, he goes in and takes with himself seven other sprits more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first.
Jesus warns us “Even so shall it be also unto this wicked generation” (Mt.12:43-45)… God removes kings and sets up kings according to His wisdom (Dan.2:20-22 and Jer. 27:5).
“Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be established” (Prov. 16:3).
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.