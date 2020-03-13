The Del Rio City Council has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in ongoing efforts to resolve citizen complaints about higher-than-normal water bills.
Several items dealing with the utility billing issue were on the agenda of the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, including hiring an auditing firm to delve into the city’s utility billing system and the appointment of a citizen’s committee to look at the issue from citizens’ perspectives.
Later in the meeting, the council again spoke about the utility billing issues.
The discussion began after Del Rioan Max Perales told the council his water service had been disconnected two weeks ago.
Perales also said he had to pay $100 to have the service reconnected.
“At the (last) council meeting, you said not to disconnect, correct? Now they disconnected, and the lady in front told me that I had to pay $100 so they can connect my gas and water. It’s not right. You guys agreed to not disconnect,” Perales said.
Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon asked Assistant City Manager Manuel Chavez and Viviana Rosalez, the city’s utility billing supervisor, to speak about Perales’ situation.
Rosalez told the council Perales was on a payment plan before the council voted to place a moratorium on disconnections.
“The $100 that he paid was part of his payment plan, not a fee to be reconnected,” City Public Works Director Craig Cook said. Cook, who is also an attorney, was sitting in for City Attorney Suzanne West at the meeting.
Council members then discussed the specifics of a motion the council approved regarding the disconnections during a previous meeting.
“The whole thing of this motion, as I understood it, was that we don’t know when and at what time the problem with the water came about, and we don’t know when these folks started getting behind, so the whole thing was that they were to be reconnected without any payment being required for reconnection,” Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said.
“I think what further startles me is the fact that council gave a very specific motion, which was to connect every citizen that’s tapped into the water without any reason whatsoever, to get reconnected. And we went back as far as six months, if I remember correctly, so that way, we have some kind of grace period for the citizens, because, as somebody mentioned a minute ago, we don’t know what the history was that led up to the delinquency. This was our way of working with the citizens to have connectivity to the water system. . . (The motion was) to keep (people) connected until that person’s history has been assessed and properly brought forth for reconciliation. That’s how I understood it,” Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano said.
“That is the motion that I made. One, six months; two, we didn’t know the reason. Three, moving forward, we would then re-evaluate if someone should be disconnected. . . The motion written in the minutes, I thought, was written down correctly, but apparently there was a miscommunication or a misunderstanding,” Councilman Jim De Reus said.
“Upper management (should ensure) that those that are executing that ordinance are understanding that direction. It seems that there’s a disconnect in communication here, and this is exactly the frustration of the council, that there’s a specific motion, there was a history allotted, and then the citizen coming up, that there’s a couple of citizens being disconnected. The motion was to reconnect, with a six-month history, period. That was the motion. To give enough time for staff to investigate all these reconnections. So why is that not being done?” Lozano said.
“It is being done. Did you want us to forgive the payment plans?” City Manager Matt Wojnowski said.
Councilman Rowland Garza asked the city manager what directives had been given to staff.
“To reconnect anyone who was disconnected in the last six months, but there wasn’t any direction to forego or forgive any current payment plan that was ongoing. . . There wasn’t any direction at all on what to do with the current payment plans with individual that already had those,” Wojnowski said.
“Because we did not know the reason for them getting so far behind. Was it because the bills were so high, that they didn’t have the money? And were their bills high because of problems with the meters or what? We don’t know. We’re not forgiving any debt that they may have, it’s just being postponed until we can figure out where the problem is,” Salgado said.
“So you don’t want us to try and get outstanding balances?” Wojnowski said.
“Not right now,” De Reus said.
After additional discussion of the council’s previous motion on disconnections,
Wojnowski said the number of complaints to the water billing department has gone down to a “normal” level since the council’s last meeting.
“Again, my opinion, the major cause of all the confusion was that the meter read dates did not match on the bill, and that’s why there was a fluctuation and variation that you were billed between 18 and 55 days on your bill in 2019. Since February 2020, that’s been corrected for the February bills and in March, the meter read dates match your bill, and that has reduced the confusion immensely for everyone,” Wojnowski said.
“The second thing was to maintain between 28 and 32 days on the bill, and that was, again, by hiring a seventh meter reader, which started on Monday, and converting the two seasonal part-time meter reader positions into a permanent part-time and that position is currently being advertised and closes on Friday.
“The third thing is the abnormal report. Again, this is what we use to see if was there high usage in a particular month. Previously we just relied on the 10,000-gallon approach. For users that use a lot less than that we weren’t catching those, so we’ll be changing those parameters in our report to a percentage number and gallons, so in other words, the single individual that lives alone that doesn’t use as many gallons, if their percentage of consumption goes up 40% or 50%, whatever number we decide, then that’ll flag that and show as abnormal usage, and that will definitely help,” the city manager said.
Wojnowski said the citizens’ committee will also help the city look at the billing from the users’ perspective. He added the audit will also be beneficial.
Garza also said he worried that many of the problems in utility billing were brought to light by the citizen meeting.
“I think we need to hone in on being more specific on what our problems are and being a bit more proactive on dealing with these matters, because once we lose the trust of the customer on the accuracy of these bills, it’s going to be difficult to get that back,” Garza said.
The council and city manager then spent some time discussing the direction council had given and whether it had or had not been followed.
“We gave the direction to you, Mr. Wojnowski, and that did not get over to utility billing. I don’t blame anybody for this problem we’re trying to deal with. I blame it directly on the city manager. I think our direction was correct,” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said.
He said if there is any question, the video of the meeting should be reviewed.
Elizalde De Calderon then made a motion “to have a special meeting to address our continued concerns with water bill issues as early as next Tuesday.”
Ojeda gave the second, and the council voted unanimously to set the meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
