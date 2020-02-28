What’s making you mad today?
That appears to be the theme of our citizens right now as people are just looking for an excuse to blame everything on our city leaders. In a lot of cases, the anger is understood but in a lot of cases people are just being mad for the sake of being mad.
Thursday, the city reminded folks that the speed limit on some of our streets, including Bedell and Dodson avenues, would be reduced to what they were previously. This is information that was released months ago, giving people plenty of time to adjust their driving habits, but the release of the information that the day has arrived for the change to take place has really upset a lot of folks.
For those of you who call Del Rio home, let me let you in on a little secret … people here can’t drive. The change of speed limits isn’t being made to pad the city’s coffers, but it’s because we are our own worst enemy. This isn’t Loop 410 or 1604 we’re talking about, but streets located inside city limits. They aren’t drag strips or NASCAR testing facilities, despite what some of the bored citizenry believe on any given Friday or Saturday night.
People are easily distracted inside their vehicles, and it’s almost like they’ve forgotten they are driving several tons worth of steel and plastic as they roll from one destination to the next and all those safety features in those vehicles make them believe it’s fine to drive 45 miles an hour down a busy street because darn it they’ve got someplace to be and their lack of planning is now your problem.
I’m glad people care about what’s happening in their community. People are making the effort to get out to meetings, if only to be angry in public, but at least they’re trying to get informed. People are tuning into broadcasted meetings to hear what’s up and offering their takes on the goings on at these meetings to their friends and family. An educated populace is an informed populace and if you want change to occur, it’s best to ask questions and learn what the problem is first.
One of our candidates for elected office, I won’t mention their name because I don’t want these to seem as if it’s an official endorsement, reached out to me to let me know they were running for political office. I told them straight up congratulations and good luck, but reminded them it’s not easy to serve the public but it’s a calling for those who truly have the public’s interests at heart. I still believe that now.
No one gets into politics because they want all the glory and none of the criticism. That just doesn’t happen. You start because you believe there’s truly a problem and you want to fix it. Yes, you are but one vote, but at least you can make your beliefs heard and stand up for what you think is right by your constituents.
So to all those folks angry about the speed limits or the streets or the sky, I ask you to take a deep breath and think about what’s best for the community and not just yourself. And you’re still dissatisfied, please feel free to pick up an election packet when the next opportunity arises and fight for change from the front lines and not the back row.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 23 years.
